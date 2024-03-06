A Nigerian man visited the Oniru beach in Lagos to cool off and have some fun, and he decided to ride a horse

However, he did not know that horse riding could be expensive and did 21 rounds at the beach

The man learnt the hard way when the horse owner charged him N42,000 as a riding fee

A man who went to have fun at Oniru beach in Lagos decided to experience horse riding.

He said he mounted the horse and did 21 rounds at the beach. When he was done, he got a bill that left him speechless.

The man said he rode the horse and paid N42,000. Photo credit: Getty Images/Wirestock and Bloomberg. Man's photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

According to , the horse owner billed him N2000 per round. He said he ended up paying N42,000 for the 21 rounds he did. The rider was not happy as he didn't know it was expensive.

He wrote on X:

"I went to Oniru beach to chill mehn. I saw niggas riding horse and I said I wanted to ride, and they told me it’s 2k to ride the horse. I went 21 rounds, and they gave me the bill of N42k. N42k on top horse."

Reactions as man pays N42,000 after riding a horse

@bolu_onalaja said:

"When you Dey ride the horse, you dey enjoy am."

@_ifycalex said:

"You that’s going 21 rounds, what do you want to achieve with that?"

@Davidspredict said:

"It seems you got emotionally attached to the horse."

@Haykayauthentic said:

"Dem no give you sword to balance it make you fell like dem Spartans or Spartacus."

@Irunnia_ said:

"You rode a horse for 21 rounds at once? Even knights of camelot dey only ride for 15 rounds at most."

Source: Legit.ng