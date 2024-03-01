A Nigerian bride revealed how she gave her family’s living room a makeover before she left for her husband’s house

She filmed the process of buying and arranging the new furniture and accessories that enhanced the room’s appearance

The video also captured the stunning result of her efforts, which impressed many viewers online

A Nigerian bride shared a video of how she surprised her family with a stunning makeover of their living room before she departed for her husband's house.

She documented the whole process of selecting and purchasing the new furniture and accessories that would transform the room’s look and feel.

The Nigerian lady decorated the interior of their house before wedding. Photo credit: @tracys_fashion/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She then arranged everything with care and creativity, adding some personal touches and details.

The video, as shared by @tracys_fashion, also showed the final outcome of her hard work, which was a beautiful and cosy living room that wowed her family and many online viewers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BabyProgress said:

“Please how much is the chairs sorry to ask.”

Hairod reacted:

“God bless you, Amaka.”

Sweetness wrote:

“God bless you.”

Bigmammiee commented:

“God bless you mama.”

Ndubuisi chika:

“God bless you.”

Becky love122:

“More grace.”

Chommy:

“God bless you.”

OkoroEbiere:

“God continue to bless you 3.”

Blessing:

“May God bless vou more dear.”

Source: Legit.ng