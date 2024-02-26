An okpa seller blessed with a melodious voice has gone viral and impressed a lot of social media users

People who watched the video said the woman is talented and that her voice sounded like that of Chioma Jesus

She was seen singing to God in gospel tunes as she pushed her okpa around the streets in a wheelbarrow

A woman who sells okpa impressed netizens after she sang gospel songs with her melodious voice.

A video of her was posted on TikTok by @ecosea6 and it has since gathered more than 1000 comments.

People said the woman's voice sounded like that of Chioma Jesus. Photo credit: TikTok/@ecosea6 and Instagram/officialchiomajesus.

Source: UGC

Most of those who commented appreciated her talent, while some said the woman sounded like the famous singer, Chioma Jesus.

The woman was spotted in the streets as she was pushing her okpa in a wheelbarrow and singing out aloud.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The video is captioned:

"A woman with a golden voice uses the music to sell her market... if this one handles the mic during ministration, oh I can feel the power of God coming down."

Many people who patronised her first heard her voice which rang through the streets.

Some TikTok users prayed her helper would locate her so she would get the opportunity to express her talent.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sings while selling okpa

@EvangOge Muogbo said:

"She has de same voice with Chioma Jesus. Someone should tag Chioma Jesus."

@Rukky2cute said:

"Chioma Jesus, Mercy Chinwo pls, sign her."

@Bella la Porsh commented:

"This okpa na to chop and repent oh."

@Omoga1 said:

"I'm Yoruba but my love for Igbo worship songs no be here. Even without knowing the meaning, I love it. God bless you ma."

@Melody Chukwumeziri said:

"Anointed okpa. Eat and receive your divine healing."

@Marlyxanny37 reacted:

"I'm I the only one sensing strong anointing in her worship? This is a pure gift to this generation."

Children sing Kizz Daniel's song

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that some kids who sang Odo, a song by Nigerian superstar, Kizz Daniel, went viral after the video emerged on TikTok.

The kids who are in a rural area sang the song so nicely that netizens who saw the video were impressed.

The happiness and joy exuded by the children rubbed off on social media users who praised them in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng