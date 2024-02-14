Young Man Installs AC in his House, Family Members Sleep Peacefully Despite Heat
- A Nigerian man with AC in his house showed that it was the best piece of electronic he got for his family
- Despite the heat weather putting many in discomfort in the country, the man said that his family members slept well
- Many people thronged his comment section and said that getting an AC is not as much of a problem as getting it powered
A young Nigerian man made a funny video showing that his wife and kids are not feeling the hot weather in the country.
The man (@awuchathemost) showed off the AC installed in their room as his family slept peacefully on the bed.
AC in home during hot weather
He said that it is better to buy AC than land presently. His words:
"That money wey you use buy land, you for use am buy AC put for your house... You see my family? They are all chilling."
Many people in his video's comment section asked if he installed the AC in a rented apartment or if it was in his own house.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
S U P E R I O R said:
"Your land is chilling and you're sweating."
Mirache said:
"Na this period I believe say AC na achievement."
Marvell said:
"Na bank I Dey since I no gree come out."
Mz Nwannah said:
"How peaceful your kids are sleeping…… may God continue to bless us so we can provide comfort for our families."
Guler wayne said:
"Some people get land still get AC."
SeaBorn said:
"No be to buy A.C, na the prepaid meter bill be the main thing."
adegeyeidowu said:
"Be like say AC na achievements now ooo."
Tom Tom said:
"Me I no fit Kee myself, I buy 2 Acs I no dey feel heat from office, to car to house. But na land I never get and I no go get am, I go buy house direct."
