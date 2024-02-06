A young Nigerian lady has shared the funny story behind the birth of her baby on the TikTok app

According to the mother, she and her partner didn't plan for their baby but she came as a surprise

Netizens who watched the video dropped hilarious reactions about the story in the comments section

A Nigerian lady has taken to TikTok to reveal how her baby came to the family as a surprise package.

The young mum identified as @folakemiomo_doki1 on TikTok said that her partner was very sure that he wasn't going to impregnate her.

Lady says she never expected to get pregnant Photo credit: @folakemiomodoki1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady says baby came as a surprise

According to her, her partner had carnal knowledge of her without protection but he assured her that it wouldn’t lead to pregnancy.

He told the lady not to worry about contraceptives because of how confident he was. However, they were shocked when the lady fell pregnant.

She captioned the video:

“Him: my pull-out game is strong. Don't worry about anything.”

Netizens react as lady shows off 'surprise' baby

The video sparked lots of humorous reactions from netizens in the comments section.

@uniquetracy7 said:

“The baby self dey help una shout surprise, surprise.”

@_beltrand_ reacted:

“If it's me l'Il do DNA cuz I trust my pull out.”

lamKhaleesi reacted:

“When Jesus says yes, nobody can say no.”

Queen Egbe said:

“The surprise sef dey laugh.”

Tera Essentials said:

“The baby is a paid actress.”

@ohh_jay said:

“The baby was like.."una never see anything, una think say una fit escape abi, I don land already nothing fit sup".

General_olajide said:

“That baby sabi work.”

Fatiti commented:

“Even the pikin dey help una shout 'surpriseeee'.”

Yourtav lightskin gurlf said:

“The baby understood the assignment.”

Watch the video below:

Excited lady flaunts cute child she adopted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind lady, @barbiiii3 on TikTok, has narrated how she became a proud mother of a little boy.

Barbiiii3 said the baby's mother gave birth to the child at a hospital, and two days later, she disappeared without a trace. Barbiiii3 and her family decided to adopt the child, and after completing the process, they took the baby home.

Sharing sweet photos and videos of the baby on TikTok, barbiiii3 said: "God sent my family a gift. His mum left him in the hospital 2 days after giving birth. So we adopted him and made him part of our family. This is not to attack the biological mother or pass any judgement to her. She left the baby at the hospital so she knew she was not mentally prepared to take care of her child. She left him in a safe environment and kudos to her for doing that."

Source: Legit.ng