A woman has revealed the trials and tribulations she faced with her family while trying to relocate abroad for a good life.

The woman identified as @zainabejiro on TikTok said she and her husband were denied visas to the UK the first time they tried relocating in 2021 after their wedding.

Married woman shares tough relocation story Photo credit: @ZainabEjiro.

Source: TikTok

Woman shares relocation journey to the UK

According to the wife, they felt really bad about the denial and started their lives in Nigeria and eventually, she fell pregnant.

In 2022, they tried relocating to Canada through an agent but they were told that since they were looking for student visas, she would have to go first before her husband could join so they opted out

The lady and her husband decided to try the UK again, she applied to 4 different Universities and was admitted to 2 of the universities, the University of Northampton and Coventry.

They went to Northampton and she was asked to defer her admission from June to September because her payment came in late.

She revealed that since she wasn't getting admitted in June and her due delivery date was June, she realized that she wasn't going to deliver her baby in the UK. So she started preparing for her baby’s birth in Nigeria.

She wrote:

“August came I didn't hear from school so I was told I needed to apply again as they didn't automatically move me to September Intake but this time I got another admission letter fast because they already had my payment. No CAS yet and the school was asking me to defer again to January then I joined a /WhatsApp group where I was told to email the school every day and eventually after tons of emails I got my CAS.”

The lady said that she went from her base Ilorin to Lagos for her biometrics with her baby and husband.

She said:

“3days later my hubby and baby got their visa even though they didn't pay for priority but we knew if we were to wait for DHL then we wouldn't be able to meet up as we already booked our flight for the 15th of October. Hubby went back to Lagos to pick up their passport as mine was already on the way, on getting to the TLS centre he was told DHL had come to pick it up, he had to locate the DHL office and luckily he was given the passport and he came back to llorin that same day,” she said.

Furthermore, she disclosed that they embarked on a journey 15th of October, had a stopover in Kenya, and finally arrived in the UK on the 16th of October.

In her words:

“The next day we all went to Lagos again because our flight was for 15th to arrive 16th and school registration to end 17th.

"We had a stopover in Kenya as it was the only affordable flight that didn't require a transit visa so we slept at the airport with a 4-month-old baby. Morning came hubby and I had to bathe I can still remember the cold water so l just changed my baby's clothes and we had breakfast. We finally arrived in the UK and became and throughout the journey, this boy was so calm that people on the flight complimented him. The next day 17th of October 2022 we went to school for my registration and also picked our BRP and we could now finally rest.”

