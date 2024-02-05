A man who caught a snakehead fish has gone viral after he released it back into the waters

In a video trending on TikTok, the man was spotted releasing the fish and showing how other smaller ones gathered

Many TikTok users who saw the video appreciated the man for releasing the fish back into the waters

A man who caught a big snakehead fish did not eat or sell it but returned it to the waters.

In a video reposted on TikTok by @your.king45, the man was seen using a scoop net to release the fish into the water.

The snakefish was freed into the waters. Photo credit: TikTok/@your.king45.

Source: TikTok

When the net touched the water, the snakefish attracted many tiny fish of its kind.

The tiny red fishes rallied around as if the snakehead who just regained its freedom was their mother.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The video attracted many reactions from TikTok users, some of whom appreciated the man.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by digitalgelisim.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man releases fish back into water

@Kobby-West commented:

"In Ghana we will use the mother for soup and children’s for stew."

@blair commented:

"I am sure the mother fish was crying and begging to get released."

@_HeyGorgeous said:

"The way they followed her on the net."

@user9491092754223 remarked:

"KARMA will never forget the reward of this KINDNESS."

@heem reacted:

"This was filmed in Asia, where the snakehead is not invasive."

@CabbageFarminBob said:

"Rarely does Mother Nature speak so clearly."

@lowrider6419 insists:

"The snake head is an invasive species that will wipe out all current inhabitants killing them every other form of life in that lake."

@Justamaninthisapp said:

"It wasn't even fighting back to avoid hitting the tiny ones."

@JUICYFISHING said:

"The people who have no clue that fish is destroying ecosystems."

Man catches dotted stingray fish

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a fisherman caught a rare fish called dotted stingray, which is said to be worth at least $100,000 (N91 million).

In a video seen on TikTok, the fisherman released the fish back into the waters after he dragged it out from his fishing net.

The dotted stingray was still very much alive, and it struggled as the man pushed it back into the water to preserve its life.

Source: Legit.ng