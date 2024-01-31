A tech company is hiring for the role of a senior software engineer who would earn between $147,826 to $191,071 in annual salary

The company, Buffer, stated on its website that it was looking for someone with strong front-end expertise

In a chat with Legit.ng, Ibukun Amosu, a tech expert, noted that software engineers for such roles would usually have extensive expertise and experience

Buffer, a company that makes social media and brand-building software for small businesses, creators, and individuals, said applications for the job were currently open on its website.

Remote job for senior software engineers

The $147,826 annual pay for the job amounts to N132 million in today's exchange rate, and the company says the job is remote.

Apart from the remuneration for the tech job, $1000 (N897,000) would be given to the hired person to set up their home office.

Buffer said of would-be applicants:

"You have experience building feature-rich frontend applications using modern technology. At Buffer, we use JavaScript, TypeScript, React, and GraphQL. While we are looking for an engineer with strong frontend expertise, we also want you to have experience across the stack, including working with distributed systems, message queues, databases, and different APIs."

What do software engineers do?

Speaking to Legit.ng on the role, Ibukun Amosu, a tech expert at The Intern Place, said people needed for such roles would usually be good and highly experienced.

His words:

"Yes, senior software engineer roles are often for highly experienced individuals with a deep understanding of technology. Software engineers design, develop, test, and maintain software applications, systems, and solutions. The seniority level of the role is sometimes determined by the company or applicable to some industries, not necessarily your extensive years of experience but rather how knowledgeable you are and your track record. Yes, salary ranges are commonly expressed in annual terms."

