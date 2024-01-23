A man shared an apartment that cost a whopping $2000 (N1.7 million) in monthly rent, and it is located in New York City

A man shared a video showing a small apartment that costs $2000 (N1.7 million) monthly in New York City.

The video of the tiny apartment was shared on TikTok by Omer Labock, who said it had no toilet or bathroom within.

To use the toilet and bathroom, the tenant would have to step out into the hallway of the apartment to access the one there.

Getting a micro-apartment in New York City

In the video, it could be seen that the apartment had a kitchen and the room appeared so narrow. It also showed only one window.

Some TikTok users who saw the apartment in the video said the rent was too high given the size.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a tiny apartment in New York

@no commented:

"See these micro apartments would be fine only if they would cost like $200."

@JP commented:

"Omg. I dropped my phone when you said the rent. I get micro apartments but that price is crazy."

@KNZ said:

"New York apartment videos make me feel better about my normal apartment."

@wyx.bee reacted:

"Micro apartments would be great for people who desperately need housing just to be off the streets, but it should be micro-pricing to match."

@thisrosehasthorns said:

"At what point do you stop calling it an apartment and just call it a room?"

@Allan commented:

"You can rent a 5-bedroom mansion with a swimming pool in Nairobi, Kenya for less than $2000."

