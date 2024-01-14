A family with seven female children posed for a photo, and it went viral on TikTok after it was posted on the platform

In the photo, it was seen that the family also has one male child, making them eight children for the couple who was also in the photo

The photo warmed the hearts of many social media users as it has attracted many likes and shares

A Nigerian couple posed in a photo with their eight children, and the photo warmed many hearts on TikTok.

In a video that went viral, it was revealed that the couple have seven female children and one male child.

The family has seven daughters and one son. Photo credit: TikTok/@ju_chy_.

Source: TikTok

In another video also shared by @ju_chy_, all the children appeared, introducing themselves and their positions in the family.

The first child said:

"Seven girls one, I'm the first, of course there would be billing."

The second girl to speak said their dad is strict. Many congratulated the man and his wife for the huge blessings.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of family who has seven female children

@Glamnuella said:

"The girl with the dimple is Esther right? Did she attend SHHS."

@Itzann said

"You see that privacy part? I go pack commot for that house."

@Dayveed said:

"Me na 5 girls one boy and I know how to calculate period and ovulation."

@José billion said:

"Same for us o seven girls one boy and my brother is the 7th."

@Debbie said:

"Same here. We are 7 girls and one boy who also happens to be the last-born."

@Busari Raimot said:

"I'm only daughter with three boys and I have four boys 1 daughter."

@lover girl said:

"Mine is five boys and one girl and I'm the last born."

@YOU BEST CHOICE said:

"This is my family am the only boy as last born."

Source: Legit.ng