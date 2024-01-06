A hype man has expressed his shock over the practice of spraying paper money at weddings

In a video, he captured the fake currency being sprayed at a wedding which had the couple's picture on it

Netizens explained that the fake money served as a symbolic gesture, allowing guests to transfer funds directly to the newlyweds

A Nigerian hype man recently attended a wedding where he was hired to create an energetic atmosphere.

However, upon witnessing guests spraying paper money, the hype man with the handle @lordofyellow on TikTok found himself perplexed.

Hype man seeks explanation on use of paper money sprayed at weddings

In his video, he expressed his bewilderment and sought clarification from his followers regarding the purpose of these non-legal tender bills.

He wrote;

“Couples invited me as the hypeman to their wedding just for me to get there and see them spray this money can someone explain this to me pls.”

Netizens unveil the symbolism of spraying paper money at weddings

In the comments section of the video, netizens shed light on the tradition of spraying paper money at weddings.

They explained that instead of purchasing minted money at an exorbitant cost, guests opt to transfer funds directly to the couple.

The sprayed paper money served as a symbolic representation of this monetary gift to the couple.

@light commented:

“I also did this in my own traditional wedding. It is 4 change Oga, transfer any amount n u collect dat money for change, but u no go fit use am buy something.”

BENNYBOOM commented:

“That's what people improvise with now! To buy mint is expensive 30k to buy 20k so it's a nice idea to just collect transfer of exact amount.”

Ada Ora reacted:

“Na stingy people they do this one. I pray my wedding will be a blast so that people will even pick enough moni & be happy.”

Asa Ameachi said:

“After event the couple will bring the money to us then we transfer the money back to them.”

Mummy_yoo said:

“That is the new style now so no one can pack their money to bank only them 100 the money if only for the wedding.”

Victoria G reacted:

“Instead of buying mint for that outrageous amount. You'll transfer to someone in charge and collect this. It's like sending money directly to them.”

Amarachi reacted:

“You want make all these ushers carry the real money, if you wan spray you gats change the money.”

@huxo1 said:

“Na when one guy wey dey UK came back after 3 years and did this at his wedding that I knew that poverty dey abroad.”

Whytanny said:

“But fr I prefer it to spraying real money o. No stress of trying to gather the money.”

Watch the video below:

