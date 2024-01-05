A man on TikTok has shared how to get an interesting online gig that pays in Dollars on the Fiverr website

In a video, the man said the job entails commenting on people's blog posts and getting paid on Fiverr for the job

Checks show that there are professional commenters who listed their services to be hired by bloggers looking for blog comments

A man shared a good opportunity for those who want to work from home and earn money online through Fiverr.

In a post he made on TikTok, he noted that it is possible to earn 15 Dollars (N13,000) per day just by commenting on people's blog posts.

The man said to become a comment, one has to create an account on Fiverr and list the service. Photo credit: TikTok/@makemoneyonlineinnigeria and Getty Images/Bloomber.

Source: UGC

The job entails going to people's blogs and leaving interesting comments that would boost their Google ranking.

Commenter service providers exist on Fiverr

Checks show that there are a lot of people already offering the commenting service on Fiverr, an online service platform where diverse skills could be hired.

According to the info posted on the TikTok handle of @makemoneyonlineinnigeria, interested persons can list themselves as commenters and start earning money.

Once the commenter creates an account on Fivver and lists their commenting service, then interested bloggers could hire them and give them blog posts to comment on.

One of the commenters seen on Fiver charges 15 Dollars (N13,000) to make 15 comments under blog posts.

See the video below:

Empathic listening jobs on Fiverr

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady resident in Canada said there are online jobs that one can take advantage of and earn money in dollars.

In a video she posted on TikTok, Seyi Obasi said the job is called empathic listening and that it is available on Fiverr.

Seyi said anyone who is a good listener can find clients looking for someone to talk to and earn as much as $100 for the job.

In a short chat with Legit.ng, Seyi said people could make money on Fiverr, which is a legitimate means of income and that the platform has been around for a long time. She also noted that how long it takes for one to make money on the platform depends on getting clients.

Her words:

"Fiverr has been around forever, and it's a legitimate website. How long depends on when people click on your gig and buy. Just the same with every online offer."

Source: Legit.ng