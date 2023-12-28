A video shows the moment a lady stylishly collected a pack of ice cream for a hawker she saw in the streets

The video is trending on TikTok and getting funny comments from social media users who have seen it

Some of those who commented accused the lady of deceiving the man just to collect the ice cream from him

A young lady who got a pack of ice cream from a hawker has attracted funny reactions on TikTok.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @bellaofgoodlife3, the lady was spotted playfully talking to the man.

The hawker willingly gave the ice cream to the lady. Photo credit: TikTok/@bellaofgoodlife3.

Source: TikTok

The ice cream seller was standing beside his cart, and the lady stood close to him and behaved in a feminine way.

As she continued to talk to the man, he opened his cart and gave her one pack of it.

Many social media users said the ice cream seller may think the lady loves him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady collects ice cream from hawker

@YOUNG_PRESIDO said:

"Hope you sha pay for the Ice cream na wetting I won know be that oooh."

@Cho boy said:

"Na free ice cream she want o."

@MF said:

"Aboki go think say na love."

@BIG EMIRATE reacted:

"Omo, for you to put smile for that man face ehhh. Anything way you day find for life God go give you mama."

@manny_lv said:

"25th don reach, precious don Dey find man by all means."

@fem_styles commented:

"He Dey use the ice cream man make content the ice cream man think say na love."

@mifeljordan said:

"Which one be love Abi you wan collect ice cream."

@DONBLACKY11 said:

"Go straight to the point no dey wine my man."

@richie said:

"Just tell am make en dash you ice cream."

Source: Legit.ng