Chimezie Okeke saw her wife’s beautiful picture online and contacted her with the help of her sister Julz

Their first meeting was a disaster, and they stopped talking for months until Mmesoma’s mother advised her

They reconnected and fell in love after attending Mmesoma’s brother’s wedding

Chimezie Okeke had always dreamed of finding his soulmate, but he never expected to meet her online.

That's how he first saw Mmesoma, a young and beautiful woman who caught his eye with her stunning picture.

He sent her messages on Instagram and Facebook, but she didn't reply. He was determined to get her attention, so he did some online sleuthing and found her sister, Julz, who agreed to help him.

Julz convinced Mmesoma to give Chimezie a chance, but Mmesoma was reluctant. She had many admirers, and she was wary of strangers.

They met for the first time after weeks of chatting, but it didn't go well. Chimezie talked too much, trying to impress her, but he only annoyed her.

She thought he was pompous, arrogant, and lousy. She tried to friendzone him, but he refused. He told her he had enough friends, and he wanted more.

They stopped talking for months, and Chimezie moved on to other women, but none of them satisfied him.

One day, he decided to make a grand gesture. He called Julz and asked her to buy pizza and ice cream for Mmesoma and herself. Julz did, and when their mother asked about the source of the food, Mmesoma told her the whole story.

Her mother advised her to give Chimezie another chance, and see if he was really what she wanted.

Mmesoma followed her mother's advice, and they started talking again. This time, they got along better, and Mmesoma invited Chimezie to her brother's wedding. Chimezie flew to Anambra for the event, and met her family.

They passed each other's tests, and they became a couple. They are now happily married.

