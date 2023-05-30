A Nigerian lady who wanted to make her shop special decided to use a container instead to achieve a cool interior decor

After digging out a foundation for her container, she installed it and also tiled the whole floor

To reduce internal heat, the lady used boards for the walls, making the container look classy

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of a shop that she built using a container. Many people were amazed by the result.

At the start of the video, labourers dug a foundation before the container was placed in the space she rented.

The lady decorated her container to look fancy. Photo source: @cyan4560

Container transformed to beautiful shop

The lady (@cyan4560) also had a carpenter build a roof over the container. She had wooden boards to layer the interior. The floor of the shop was also tiled.

Many people congratulated the lady as some praised her for the creative way she installed her container shop to look different.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prettymide said:

"Pls ma a full video from how u install the container snd stock wen dey there pls."

mirror said:

"Congratulations."

adewumiadejoke08 said:

"Congratulation am the next to celebrate."

omodano said:

"Pls how long did it take you to do the shop? Congrats."

user480155980592 okeowo oluwat said:

"More blessing iyalode arinola."

