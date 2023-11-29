A couple were shocked over what they saw in the secret cameras they hid in their four-star hotel room

They had noticed their belongings were going missing and decided to set a trap before the next cleaner comes

Video footage from the couple's cameras showed a female hotel cleaner rummaging through their belongings

A video circulating on social media has shown a hotel cleaner stealing from a couple in their room unaware that it was a trap.

Daily Mail reported that a British couple, Alastair and Sue Conner, set up secret cameras in their four-star hotel room after noticing their belongings going missing.

Image of a hotel cleaner for illustration purpose and not related to the story. Photo Credit: Monkey Business Images

Source: Getty Images

The couple, on an all-inclusive £5,500 (over N5 million) holiday, stayed at the Magic Natura Resort in Benidorm, Spain with their son, 15.

It wasn't long before they discovered that their packets of cigarettes and perfume bottles were missing and decided to solve the mystery themselves.

The hotel cleaner's action shocked them

The following day, the couple were shocked to see, on their cameras, a cleaner in white overalls rummaging through their belongings and pocketing perfume and cigarettes.

In the short clip, she was also seen hiding something she took in her bra.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the hotel incident

@DSportscientist said:

"Which secret camera them carry go hotel, you dey whine yourself.

"The camera come still dey rotate to every angle.

"Na phone they used and person dey record am there."

@I_am_a_gods said:

"That was how my friend caught her cleaner stealing things from her. It’s been going for a year plus until the owner’s day came."

@hazardeen001 said:

"This one don lose her job and she go sleep cell too.

"And the things wey don miss for the house.

"Na she go vomit am."

@AfosahYaw said:

"They are not paid well.

"Allow them to steal."

@adedoyinalimi said:

"This one don spoil opportunity for a genuine cleaner now."

Hotel attendant finds dollar bills in room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hotel attendant had found dollar bills in a room after a guest checked out.

Immediately he saw the money, the cleaner alerted the hotel management of the situation and the money was quickly deposited into the organisation's lost and found account.

The hotel boss, Ashraf, said he is really proud to have someone like Sunday on his team, revealing that his action made all of them happy. The photo of Sunday shared on the platform had him posing with the dollar bills which had much of $100 notes.

Source: Legit.ng