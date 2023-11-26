A Nigerian lady has sparked a discussion about skincare after sharing her experience with using some products

In a series of photos, she showcased the aftermath of trying various products recommended on TikTok

Netizens joined the conversation with many sharing their experiences with skincare and penning down advice

A Nigerian lady has advised netizens with flawless skin against venturing into intensive skincare practices.

The lady identified as @angell_oc shared throwback pictures of her pristine face, emphasising that she had never used any skincare products, not even sunscreen.

Lady cries out after joining skincare trend Photo credit: @angell_oc/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The photos showed her naturally flawless complexion, sparking curiosity and debate among viewers.

She wrote;

“My skin before I used any skincare product at all. Not even sunscreen.”

Lady reveals how her skin got bad after delving into skincare

With her current photos as evidence, Angel revealed the consequences of trying out a series of skincare products she discovered on TikTok.

She posted photos of her facial skin which was now plagued with pimples and discolouration.

The stark contrast between her initial flawless skin and the current condition of her complexion served as a cautionary tale about the potential risks of using skincare products without proper research or guidance.

Netizens share their skincare experiences

Angel's posts sparked a discussion among netizens who took to the comments section to share their experiences with skincare products.

Some users expressed similar frustrations, sharing stories of adverse effects and disappointment after trying products recommended on social media platforms.

@Alicia Dannelle reacted:

“What products do you use, and what are the active ingredients? It could be skin purging.”

@the.pearl.nwachukwu~ said:

“Please someone help me o, I don go use peer pressure buy skincare products wey I see for tiktok, 4 days I started and I'm getting darker than.”

@Dami said:

“No fr, this was me with dr Rachel product, I still haven't recovered.”

@It'z O-Jenny reacted:

“One of the biggest mistake I made was going into skin care for the past 3 months I have regretted everything.”

@Juliet Esiogu commented:

“Same. Just gone back to the basics.”

@Ify beke said:

“Samee, found out that skincare the right one helps for old age, makes u less wrinkly also some products bring out the problems in ur skin to surface.”

