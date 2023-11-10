Tope Maggie, a talented chef from Ogbomoso, Oyo, Nigeria, has set his sights on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

He plans to cook non-stop for 200 hours, surpassing the current record of 47 hours and 21 minutes held by an Irish chef.

Nigerian set to dethrone Irish chef. Credit: TikTok/@topemaggie

Maggie hopes to bring the honour back home to Nigeria, as the previous record was held by Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef who cooked for 40 hours in 2018.

Maggie announced his daring cooking marathon attempt on his Instagram account on Thursday evening, Nov 9, and had already cooked for over 12 hours by the time of this report.

He is receiving support and encouragement from his fans and followers, who are eagerly watching his livestream and cheering him on.

Maggie is known for his delicious and diverse dishes, ranging from Nigerian delicacies to international cuisines. He is determined to showcase his culinary skills and make his country proud with this remarkable feat.

