The video of a man who poured palm oil into a car's engine has gone viral and stunned many netizens

In the clip, which is trending on TikTok, the man emptied the gallon into the engine, apparently to use it as a lubricant

Some netizens observed that palm oil could negatively affect the engine in a few months and that the car owner would regret it

Mixed reactions trailed a viral TikTok video showing how palm oil was used as car lubricant.

In the short clip, a man poured a gallon of palm oil into the engine of a car at a place that looked like a mechanic workshop.

The man intended to use the oil as a lubricant.

Source: TikTok

In the video, which was shared by @ricochoco25, the man emptied the red oil into the engine just as if it were a lubricant.

Some netizens were alarmed by the development, and they quickly observed how dangerous it could be for the car.

However, some people said they would try it in their own cars to see what would happen to the engine.

Other netizens were more concerned about the cost of the oil as they said it would make palm oil to become expensive.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of man pouring red oil into car engine

@Korlynse said:

"I think I'm the next to use this red oil in my Toyota."

@Nas reacted:

"Everyone trusting this mechanic to put red oil in their car will be in tears in a few months."

@PURPOSE said:

"Red oil wey we dey use dey cook our beans jeje e go con cost now."

@oracle_entertainment said:

"Tomorrow now, dem go use fayawo take carry this car enter Nigeria. The owner go come dey spend money on engine."

@Tradesmart said:

"Over time it will cause rusting in the metal bearings due to the presence of water."

