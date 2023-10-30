A mother cried for joy when she saw the brand Benz 2023 CLA AMG her daughter just got for herself

The daughter and her mother got emotional as the lady tried to wipe the woman's tears in a dealership store

Many TikTokers who watched their video prayed that they were able to do that and give their parent such a sweet memory

A young lady, Rati Selekane, has made her parents proud after she made a big purchase of a 2023 Mercedes Benz.

Both mother and daughter (@rati_wa_benz when) were in the dealership store as the Mercedes Benz CLA 200 AMG was all dressed up.

The mother got emotional when she saw her daughter's Benz. Photo source: @rati_wa_benz

Source: TikTok

New Mercedes Benz CLA 200

Her mother got emotional immediately and cried for joy seeing what her daughter just achieved in her lifetime.

The lady wiped the mother's tears of joy off in the presence of a few people in the store. TikTokers congratulated her.

According to Car US News, the starting price of the Benz is $39,350 (N31,044,395.50).

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Angeliquee said:

"Congratulations sis on making it while your parents are still physically here to see your success."

Zaza281 said:

"Can someone tell me why am I chopping onions.... congratulations."

Lettah M said:

"May God protect u sisi as u drive that Car may u be covered by the blood of Jesus...declaring that there is no weapon formed against that shall proper."

ntsiki makoni said:

"You've got the best mom, my mom couldn't care less about my achievements big or small."

tshego said:

"When the time is right I the lord will make it happe️ned. I claim this."

user8618761178132 said:

"She’s thinking of how hard she raised you."

Nomasonto Skosana said:

"God if not for me, please do it for my mum."

Angybaby said:

"The way this video gave me goosebumps, congratulations sis."

Tandie said:

"Super blessed to be sharing such amazing moments with your mom. Congratulations sis."

