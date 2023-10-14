A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom said someone visited his house and dropped an advertisement for spiritual services

The man, Dipo Awojide, said the fellow showed up at his doorstep and dropped the paper indicating the things he could do

Some of the services listed on the paper include help to overcome substance abuse, bring back loved ones and good luck charms

Social media personality and academic Dipo Awojide shared a photo of a paper dropped at his doorstep by an unknown fellow.

Contents of the paper indicate that the fellow may be a native doctor in search of clients and patronage.

Dipo said a fellow dropped the paper at his doorstep. Photo credit: X/@OgbeniDipo.

Source: Twitter

Dipo, who lives in the United Kingdom, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the image of the advertisement paper.

Dipo captioned the post:

"See what they are advertising in this same UK . Some guy just chucked this through my door. Na wa."

Man living in the UK sees advertisement paper from native doctor

The paper identified the 'native doctor' as Hassan and described him as a powerful international spiritual healer, advisor and clairvoyant.

Some of the services listed by Hassan include helping clients to get good luck, relieve stress, pass job interviews, overcome substance abuse, break jinxes, overcome demonic attacks, pass examinations, and overcome addiction.

Other services advertised by the native doctor include helping clients bring back loved ones, overcome marital difficulties, win court cases and be successful in business.

A photo of the advertisement paper has gone viral and elicited laughter from many X users.

X users react to photo of advertisement dropped by 'native doctor'

@Mazienemuo said:

"Why did you mutilate the phone number and email ni!!!"

@ekinneolalekan commented:

"Some people will patronize them."

@Oludeewon commented:

"Hassan has used a UK study visa to package his business from Nigeria to UK."

@techy_07 said:

"So this stuff Dey everywhere."

