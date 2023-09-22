A Nigerian lady sparked reactions after posting photos of a big house and said it goes for as little as N1.5 million

People who saw the house quickly disagreed with her and said it would cost more to buy such a big building

They also said anyone who buys such a house may face legal problems, but the lady insisted and said that she was not telling lies

A Nigerian lady shared photos of a big house on Twitter and said it would cost only N1.5 million to buy it.

The lady, @shalomdfirst, sparked reactions with the claim, as many people disagreed with her.

The house is fully built, and she said it is up for sale at N1.5 million, which people said is ridiculously cheap.

Source: UGC

The house is fully built, and she said it is up for sale at N1.5 million, which people said is ridiculously cheap.

Many of her followers on Twitter accused her of telling lies, while some made jokes with the tweet.

Lady claims N1.5 million can buy big house

Shalom, however, insisted that she was telling the truth and asked people to retweet the post to make it get to interested buyers.

She wrote:

"This house is up for sale! 1.5million naira only. Kindly retween."

Some people said clearly that anyone who buys such a big house at that low price may run into legal problems.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react to photo of a big house put up for sale

@MrMekzy_ said:

"With sprinkles of court cases here and there."

@mister_ade5 commented:

"With a little problem of property owners."

@oluwalonikitan asked:

"Is it haunted? You fit sleep for the night make dem dy pound yam for living room."

@Uniq_Retta said:

"It is still on the high side, how much last?"

@SelomSarl said:

"Them go arrest you, arrest the agent, arrest the lawyer and arrest even the spirit of the buyer."

Man shows off portable house on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had shown people a video of a portable house that could be taken anywhere the owner wanted.

The house, which is beautifully painted, has a tiled floor, bathroom and toilet and could be lifted and planted on the owner's land.

TikTok user Oladele, who posted the video, said all one needs to own the house is a parcel of land where it could be planted.

Source: Legit.ng