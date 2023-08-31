A Nigerian lady has caused a buzz on social media after sharing a video of herself rocking a fake baby bump

In the captivating clip shared via the TikTok app, some people assisted her in wearing the artificial bump properly

While sharing the video via her account, she also prayed for childless women to be blessed with babies

A Nigerian lady, Ajanigo Simeon, has caused a buzz online after sharing a video of herself wearing a fake pregnancy bump.

In the video shared via her official TikTok account, she expressed how heavy the prop felt after putting it on.

Lady rocks artificial baby bump Photo credit: @ajanigosimeon/TikTok.

Ajanigo wondered how some women cope with fake pregnancy in 9 months

Speaking further in her video, the concerned woman thought about some women who fake being pregnant for nine months.

"This fake pregnancy is so heavy, I wonder how one can fake with this in real life", she wrote.

The kind lady went ahead to pray for many childless women around the world who are in dire need of the fruit of the womb.

In her words:

"May God bless the womb of every woman who wants this."

Reactions trail video of lady wearing artificial baby bump

Her words reflected her admiration for the strength and resilience of women who carry the weight of pregnancy, whether fake or real.

Netizens reacting in the comments section all replied to her prayers for the womb of women.

@blesscakehub said:

“Amen.”

@giftedhands112 commented:

“Amen. I pray for the fruit of the womb.”

@okoriemmesomafavo

“Amen. God bless all mothers.”

@user6024637348811 reacted:

“Amen.”

@hopegift735 said:

“Amen o. Amen.”

Lady who pranked boyfriend with fake pregnancy gets heartbroken

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady broke down in tears after pranking her boyfriend with fake news of pregnancy.

This was after a prankster walked up to her on the road, asking if she trusted her boyfriend. In her response, she reiterated how much she loves him while insisting that he would never do anything to hurt her. According to her, the love in their relationship can be rated up to 200 per cent.

The pretty woman was then asked to prank him with fake pregnancy but the aftermath made her heartbroken. After hearing that she was pregnant, her boyfriend denied her and ended up cutting the call on her.

