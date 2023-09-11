A new nanny and her husband were arrested and jailed for over a year and six months after the former nanny of their employer reportedly stole thousands of US dollars from a hidden safe in Lagos

The couple denied any involvement in the theft and said they had no connection with the former nanny, who was from the same state as them

They also had a 3-year-old son who was 17 months old; the couple was arrested; the case has been adjourned several times due to various reasons

A couple from Cross River State has been languishing in prison for over a year and six months after being accused of stealing thousands of US dollars from their employer in Lagos.

The couple, who have a three-year-old son, were arrested after the former house nanny absconded with the money.

The incident reportedly happened in September 2022, when the new nanny resumed work at the residence.

The next day, the former nanny, who had worked for the family left.

After some time, thousands of US dollars were said to have been missing.

Nanny jails for one year

The family immediately reported the matter to the police, and the new nanny was arrested.

The couple denied involvement in the theft and said they had no connection with the former nanny.

The couple was arraigned before Lagos High Court, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were remanded in prison custody pending the outcome of their trial.

