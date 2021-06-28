Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed that he is basking in numerous benefits of being close to God

The lead pastor of the Living Faith Church Worldwide said that even Satan and his cohorts know that he loves God

Bishop Oyedepo added that God always protects him from all sorts of harm in all places and at all times, recalling how he was with a cobra and it did not harm

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide has revealed that the secret of his power as a Christian is his deep love for God.

Oyedepo in a recent sermon disclosed that he and God share a relationship of love known to the devil, PM News reports.

Oyedepo said his secret is an intimate relationship with God (Photo: David Oyedepo Ministries International)

The cleric added that God manifests himself concerning him at his own time, adding that God does it naturally in all places by protecting him from harm always.

He was with a cobra for 7 hours

He recalled how God kept him from being attacked by a cobra which spent about seven hours with him in his office.

Oyedepo said the snake found its way into his wardrobe and stayed there throughout the night while he was working not knowing that a dangerous reptile was close by.

Sahara Reporters quoted him:

“You may read all the books I have written but until you discover my heartbeat for God, you don’t know my secret. God knows I love him, all the devils know I love God and God proves perpetually and unending that I truly love him. So He manifests himself concerning me at His own time. He does it naturally in all the realms.

“I was in my office and a cobra was found in my wardrobe, the third floor of the building and I worked in that floor seven hours in the previous night and the morning when they were cleaning, there was a cobra and it stood up. It was there all night and I was there."

Oyedepo Warns Nigerian Youths

Meanwhile, Nigerian youths had been warned that the excessive use of social media can rob them of their destinies.

Bishop David Oyedepo gave the warning on Friday, May 21, during the 15th Convocation Ceremony and Conferment of Honourary Doctorate Degrees and presentation of prizes of Covenant University in Ota, Ogun.

While admonishing the youths against the excessive use of social media, the Chancellor of the institution noted that the negative impact of social media on youths could not be overemphasised.

Source: Legit Nigeria