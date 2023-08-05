A Nigerian farmer posted photos of edible larvae he harvested from a shea tree and the photos went viral on Twitter

The man, Naija Farmer posted the photos and asked his followers if they would like to taste the larvae, and many said yes

Naija Farmer said the edible larvae are highly nutritious, and many people said they have tasted edible worms and not larvae

A Nigerian man posted photos of edible larvae he harvested from trees and said it is nutritious.

The man, Naija Farmer, posted the photos of the larvae and asked his Twitter followers if they would like to test it.

The edible larvae is consumed in Nigeria. Photo credit: Twitter/@Nig_Farmer.

Source: Twitter

Naija Farmer said the larvae are harvested from shea trees and that they could be eaten raw or dried.

He said it serves as a good snack and also asked Nigerians what it is called in their various languages.

He wrote:

"This is Larvae harvested from Shea Tree. It's highly nutritious and can be eaten raw or dried. The best way to eat this is when you garnish vegetables with it. This is a good snack on the farm. What's the name in your local language? Have you eaten this? Would you try it?"

While some of his followers said they had tried it in the past, others said they only knew of edible worms.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man posts photos of edible larvae

@larakay850 said:

"Ekiti or precisely Ado Ekiti local dialect, it's called KANYI. Very delicious and rich in protein. May the soul of my mum continue to rest in peace in heaven."

@Loycemary said:

"I haven't eaten it. Don't think I will try, because the sight of it isn't pleasant for me."

@FDooshima said:

"It's called Igyor in my local language and my people definitely know how to prepare this. Very spicy and delicious."

