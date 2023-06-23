Nigerian workers have been ranked as the second most hardworking people with an average of 2,124 hours spent a year

The amount of time Nigerian workers spent in the office surpass the global average of 44.1 hours per week .

Despite the amount of money spent Nigerian workers minimum wage is far less than many African countries

Nigerians have been ranked as the second most hardworking workers in the world and number one in Africa.

This is according to a new report published by the World of Statistics, which captures the average time people spend working.

According to the report, Nigerian workers were found to spend an average of 2,124 hours working every year out of the total 8,760 hours in a year.

Man cutting steel pipe at factory Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Only Mexico with an average of 2,124 hours per worker annually ranks higher than Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How the calculation was done

Breakdown from the report shows that in 2022 Nigerian workers spent an average of 44.1 hours per week, surpassing the global average of 40 hours.

The findings also noted that Nigerian workers are more inclined to work overtime compared to their counterparts in other countries.

In Nigeria, the official hours of work for most public and private workers are eight hours which could be 8 to 4 or 9 to 5 from Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, some organisations like media houses, hospitals, security agencies and manufacturing industries require more days and hours of their workers, as Saturdays or Sundays could be a shift arrangement with extra pay in most cases.

For Africa, South African workers are the second with annual 1,513 hours placing them a distant 36th on the listing.

It means an average worker uses at least five hours to engage in productive activities as compared to South African counterparts that work for four hours.

Below are 10 African countries paying the highest minimum wage

Seychelles: N200,000

Libya: N149,000

Morocco: N130,000

Gabon: N118,000

South Africa: N112,000

Mauritius: N111,120

Equatorial Guinea: N92,000

Congo: N71,000

Algeria: N70,000

Kenya: N65,000

"Teachers, plumber": Canada releases list of jobs for express entry visa

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Canada has released a list of job categories that will receive priority for the Express Entry visa

The list includes teaching and plumbing, among several other professions, as the country focuses on meeting labour market demands and bridging the gap in these professions

Skilled foreign workers in the priority job categories will have a higher chance of getting a visa through the Express Entry system

Source: Legit.ng