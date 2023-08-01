A man escaped from a prison facility in Mississippi, United States of America, but he was recaptured and punished with 40 years sentence

Shunekndrick Huffman, 21, ran away in August 2022, when it was remaining four months to the end of his seven-year sentence

After he escaped, Huffman committed another crime as he broke into a nearby home and held three people at gunpoint, leading to his recapture

Interestingly, it was just remaining four months before the completion of an earlier seven-year sentence before he decided to escape.

He successfully made it out of the facility in 2022 but went into crime again as he broke into a nearby home and held three people at gunpoint for hours.

Mississippi man recaptured and sentenced to 40 years after escaping from prison

Huffman also stole a car from one of the people he held hostage and crashed it while driving away, Daily Mail reports.

It was after then that Huffman was rearrested by the authorities, where he was hiding in a trash can. He has pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping.

He has now been sentenced to 40 years in prison. The story has shocked many people on social media.

Some are asking why Huffman tried to escape when he was leaving in four months.

The story was later reposted on Twitter by Daily Loud, and it got a lot of reactions.

See the post below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man is sentenced to 40 years in prison

@Irunnia_ said:

"Bruhhhhhh who is advising these people? You stay for years then with just few months remaining, you try to escape?"

@dr_dripto said:

"Bro making bad decisions over and over."

@abazwhyllzz asked:

"Omo! What sort of témptátion was that."

