A video of a little boy explaining an incident to his elder sister with a British accent has kept netizens in stitches

After returning from an errand, his sister had asked him to narrate his encounter with an 'aboki' man with a British accent

The young boy immediately started speaking with a strange accent which many found very hilarious

A little Nigerian boy has gone viral on social media after attempting to speak with a British accent at home.

The little boy was sent on an errand to buy chewing gum for his sister from an 'aboki' man's shop.

Nigerian boy tries to speak with British accent Photo credit: @dhelightayomi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The seller first made a mistake by giving him two chewing gums for N10 naira and he took it home.

However, when he returned to buy N20 chewing gum, the seller gave him just one piece.

He tried to explain his ordeal to his elder sister but she asked him to narrate the story with a British accent.

Little boy's funny British accent keeps Nigerians in stitches

The sound of the boy's voice was so hilarious when he tried to obey his sister's instruction. The clip kept netizens in stitches.

@Adeleke reacted:

"Who else hear Aunty mi."

@Pelumi replied:

"He nah telling me that."

@_omokehinde said:

"Shingum."

@PRINCESS commented:

"I wanna buy ah shingum"

@amarachi commented:

"Why is the accent mixed with Hausa."

@Your_elder replied:

"Laugh wan wound me oo is nor good to lie baby."

@JOY wrote:

"It's not good to lie baby@Adeleke:I like him already."

@Ife said:

"You just dy stress the small boy."

@bubu006 added:

"Shingum twenrinera."

@ĘRĖ reacted:

"Is not good to lie baby."

@Temilola commented:

"It’s not good to lie babyyyy Pls buy him the shingum."

@Jamil66 commented:

"Which kind voice be this? E dey sound like Hausa man."

@Rhayhourpearl️ said:

"Why this boy still in this country."

Watch the video below:

Student speaks with perfect British accent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a confident young girl has become popular on TikTok because of how she reads with a sweet British accent. The young girl knows how to pronounce words and twist her tongue while speaking English, and her video has gone viral.

In the video posted by @impeccableaccent, the girl stood confidently in the middle of the class and read something on the board. The way she moved her lips and pronounced the words caught the attention of people on TikTok.

Even her classmates listened with rapt attention as she read the write-up. The video has gone viral. The comment section was filled with people praising her exceptional abilities. Many who saw the video asked where the school was located. The man who posted the video replied to the comments, saying the school is located in Aguda, Lagos.

