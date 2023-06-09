A Nigerian lady who saw five kids sleeping in an uncompleted building has made videos to seek help for them

The children, who said their mother ran away, have been surviving on any paltry food items they could find

Nigerians who watched the lady's videos about the kids said they would love to donate towards their welfare

A kind Nigerian lady (@fisifisayo) has made videos about the children she saw sleeping in an uncompleted building without their parents.

In a video that had gone viral, the lady asked the kids the whereabouts of their parents. One of them said their mother ran away and abandoned them.

The lady gave them what she could from her resources. Photo source: @fisifisayo



Kids abandoned by parents

The kind lady stated that she found the kids when she saw the youngest one shivering on the bare floor in the cold. She said they survived on garri all day.

In another video, the escorted them to where they had been sleeping in an uncompleted building. She gathered foodstuffs and gave them. A third clip of them she shared showed the kids looking better from the provisions she gave them.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Babie tife said:

"Lemme adopt akapo abeg."

funmigh3 said:

"Omoh dat last born got my attention."

@_candy _bunmi said:

"Iyanu is a sharp girl."

T Y arike said:

"Olorun joh bless me so I can help people please God."

Citiboy432 said:

"That Iyanu Nar my name sake ooo abeg if it’s possible you guys want to donate tag me because of that Iyanu I wan donate abeg please she need help."

Temileyi said:

"See how beautiful iyanu is God."

Adewale Adelesi said:

"I will definitely love to adopt iyanu."

Zeemed said:

"This is sad. In a functioning system, the child protection service should be responsible for taking custody of these children."

