A talented Nigerian coder used HTML and CSS to create a clone of Opay banking app and added N100k to the fake account

The young man made a video that briefly captured the app-building process, prompting many to ask if he could teach them

Fellow app developers were in his comment section to ask different questions about app development

A young Nigerian man who is a talented developer has used his deep knowledge of HTML and CSS computer languages to build a clone of Opay banking app.

In a video that has attracted massive reactions from young Nigerians, the developer showed people the app-building process.

The young man built a clone Opay app, and people asked him to teach them how he did it. Photo source: @robinsonhonouramadi

Source: TikTok

Man builds Opay clones

His coding backend showed the different commands he assembled to build the app. TikTokers were stunned when they saw how similar it was to the real Opay app.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The man (@robinsonhonouramadi) also added a fake N100k to his account. Many people asked him if he could teach them how to code.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TEE FUND asked:

"Do you give coaching online?"

tatesworld111 asked:

"Did you use bootstrap?"

He replied:

"No boss."

Lynx said:

"I need a detailed explanation on Div container abeg. Any YouTube resources."

blancokenneth122 said:

"Una don start... make una no temper with the opay we are enjoying in peace... i dey beg una."

Burabari Tom said:

"Lovely bro."

ME said:

"Hello bro. I got a job for you. How do we discuss?"

Khing_Su cc ess said:

"Bro i wanna learn coding from you please."

Adam said:

"It can’t do nun tho, buh I gotchu I won try build a popular app like insta, mark don force me to coding imagine make dem Dey Pursue my personal Acc."

Prince said:

"Can you build me a online banking I will pay."

Stylish said:

"I’m specialized on backend, PHP to be precise."

Frank said:

"That's a lot of money for a tier 1 account boss."

pherunmhe said:

"Hey bro i am also working on building a website but i have been having problem with JS though i am coding on phone do you have a way around it than."

Young man clones Gmail app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian developer, Adedamola, showed off his coding skills, and the reactions from people were massive.

In a Twitter post, the young man said he attempted to make a clone of Gmail with the use of HMTL and CSS languages.

Smart boy generates electricity

In other news, a Nigerian lady has shared the video of her brother, who was very good with electrical devices. The sister said he could fix things.

She revealed that despite his low academic performance in school, the boy is very good with wires. The eight-year-old was filmed as he tried to connect two batteries to generate electricity.

Source: Legit.ng