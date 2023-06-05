Global site navigation

Local editions

“I Want to Learn Coding”: Talented Nigerian Man Creates App That Looks Like Opay, Puts N100k Balance
People

“I Want to Learn Coding”: Talented Nigerian Man Creates App That Looks Like Opay, Puts N100k Balance

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A talented Nigerian coder used HTML and CSS to create a clone of Opay banking app and added N100k to the fake account
  • The young man made a video that briefly captured the app-building process, prompting many to ask if he could teach them
  • Fellow app developers were in his comment section to ask different questions about app development

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

A young Nigerian man who is a talented developer has used his deep knowledge of HTML and CSS computer languages to build a clone of Opay banking app.

In a video that has attracted massive reactions from young Nigerians, the developer showed people the app-building process.

App developers in Nigeria/Man creates fake Opay app.
The young man built a clone Opay app, and people asked him to teach them how he did it. Photo source: @robinsonhonouramadi
Source: TikTok

Man builds Opay clones

His coding backend showed the different commands he assembled to build the app. TikTokers were stunned when they saw how similar it was to the real Opay app.

Read also

"Finer than Obi Cubana's house": Nigerian man erects classy mansion, video of interior stuns many

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The man (@robinsonhonouramadi) also added a fake N100k to his account. Many people asked him if he could teach them how to code.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TEE FUND asked:

"Do you give coaching online?"

tatesworld111 asked:

"Did you use bootstrap?"

He replied:

"No boss."

Lynx said:

"I need a detailed explanation on Div container abeg. Any YouTube resources."

blancokenneth122 said:

"Una don start... make una no temper with the opay we are enjoying in peace... i dey beg una."

Burabari Tom said:

"Lovely bro."

ME said:

"Hello bro. I got a job for you. How do we discuss?"

Khing_Su cc ess said:

"Bro i wanna learn coding from you please."

Read also

"E for use ChatGPT": Nigerian man submits CV for N800k job, his statement surprises employer

Adam said:

"It can’t do nun tho, buh I gotchu I won try build a popular app like insta, mark don force me to coding imagine make dem Dey Pursue my personal Acc."

Prince said:

"Can you build me a online banking I will pay."

Stylish said:

"I’m specialized on backend, PHP to be precise."

Frank said:

"That's a lot of money for a tier 1 account boss."

pherunmhe said:

"Hey bro i am also working on building a website but i have been having problem with JS though i am coding on phone do you have a way around it than."

Young man clones Gmail app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian developer, Adedamola, showed off his coding skills, and the reactions from people were massive.

In a Twitter post, the young man said he attempted to make a clone of Gmail with the use of HMTL and CSS languages.

Read also

"God finished it": Man clears bush from his site, resumes his building project, roofs it

Smart boy generates electricity

In other news, a Nigerian lady has shared the video of her brother, who was very good with electrical devices. The sister said he could fix things.

She revealed that despite his low academic performance in school, the boy is very good with wires. The eight-year-old was filmed as he tried to connect two batteries to generate electricity.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel