A mother and daughter made history by flying together as pilots on an international flight.

Teri Edison and Nicole McCallister, who both work for FedEx, co-piloted a cargo plane from Memphis to Incheon, South Korea, in 2023.

First to do it

It was the first time that a mother-daughter team had flown an international flight together, according to CBS News.

Edison was the captain of the flight, while McCallister handled the takeoff and landing.

They were joined by McCallister’s father, who was also a pilot and served as a relief pilot on board.

The flight was a special occasion for the family, who share a passion for aviation.

Edison said she was proud of her daughter, who followed in her footsteps and became an Air Force pilot before joining FedEx.

McCallister said she looked up to her mother as a role model and admired how she balanced her career and motherhood.

They said they were grateful for the opportunity to fly together and to celebrate their bond.

“It was just an amazing experience to be able to do something that we both love and to do it together,” Edison said.

