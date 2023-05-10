A showed video showed a bride's reaction when she found out that her decorators never worked on her hall

The bride's sister revealed that the groom had to hold his wife as a way to give her succour over the disappointment

Many people who reacted to the video wondered why a decorator would fail on such an important day

A Nigerian lady, @onyiaka, shared a short video that showed the moment her sister was emotionally down when she realised that her event decorators never showed up.

Dressed in a wedding gown, her groom held her as a way to make the lady feel better despite the very sad situation.

People were happy that the event out well regardless. Photo source: @onyiaka

Source: TikTok

Wife looked sad

The wife's sister said that despite the fact that the event decorator failed to meet the appointment, the wedding ceremony was great.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Some of the people who reacted to the video were glad that the wedding ceremony still went well despite the initial hiccups.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 120 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Domonique said:

"Wedding was still beautiful, that company will see their day in court soon."

mayowaakinwole said:

"Crazy because couldn’t even tell. Everything looked amazing!"

Shydaimma Chichi said:

"Wedding was super, they not gonna mess our bride's mood on her sweet day."

Jackie said:

"Her dress looks beautiful."

Oluwashindara Bukola said:

"Can you just imagine? Ahhh! Thank God for making it joyous still."

Liz_Atti narrated:

"My hairstylist didn't show up and I had to go to the registrar's office looking like trash..worst morning ever!"

Kate A. Stutzel said:

"She’s beautiful enough to light up the whole place."

WhyAskWhy said:

"She got the best thing she could have right there! Who needs decoration?"

lolo1ofimostate said:

"Why?! What was their excuse?! I’m glad that she found comfort in her husband."

Albino boy at wedding performed as hypeman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young albino performed well as a hypeman at a wedding ceremony.

With a mic, the boy sang confidently like an adult as wedding guests stopped briefly to look at him. They were amazed.

Curvy lady danced during wedding ceremony

In other news, a viral video of a curvy lady shared by @dj_ernie got many appreciating her physique. Some said that she is the epitome of African beauty.

The lady pressed her phone and danced effortlessly as a DJ performed. She rocked her waist gently with the consciousness that she was getting all the attention.

Source: Legit.ng