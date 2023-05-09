A Nigerian man has picked up his old car and refurbished it, and transformed it to look brand new

The mechanic who did the job has posted photos of the refurbished car showing how it now looks posh

Twitter users who have seen the refurbished car and how it looked in the past are praising the mechanic for a job well done

A Nigerian man has rebuilt his Toyota Camry car, which looked old, and transformed it into an adorable whip.

The mechanic who did the job came on Twitter to narrate how he was contacted to get the car fixed.

The man transformed the car into a beautiful ride. Photo credit: Twitter/@wanjohn1.

Source: TikTok

According to him, the owner of the car who lives in Ibadan gave him a specification of what he wanted the car to look like.

Mechanic transforms old Camry into posh ride

He went to Ibadan to pick up the car and bring it to Osogbo where his workshop is located.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It took many days of hard work before the mechanic finished refurbishing the car.

He wrote using his Twitter handle, @wanjohn1:

"He really loves this car so much but the Mechanics handling it previously haven’t been doing good jobs so he reached out to me from here and asked me to pick up the car from Ibadan, I picked it up and arrived Osogbo safely, the inner-shaft cups, brake pads, wheel hub bearings were some of the Mechanical works I replaced and fixed in the car."

He also did a lot of panel beating and bodywork before repainting the car entirely. The final outcome has wowed a lot of people.

See his full tweet below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@OlajideTV said:

"I am also based in Ibadan and I need to bake mine as well. How many weeks/days will it take and how much if I want to change the colour?"

@triggaaaaaaaa said:

"Nah, this is superb. Soon by God’s grace, you’ll do so for me and my family’s car."

Mechanic refurbished old Sienna car

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man rebuilt an old-looking Sienna car and made it look new.

The work done on the Sienna changed it's appearance completely such that many people were impressed.

Many people praised the mechanic who did the job, calling him a genius.

Source: Legit.ng