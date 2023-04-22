A young boy who is very talented has been seen in a viral video dancing happily and entertaining people

A thrilling video posted on TikTok shows a talented young boy dancing to entertain many people.

The video posted by @vibes_boi11 shows how some people gathered to watch the boy's interesting performance.

The young boy danced and entertained people. Photo credit: TikTok/@vibes_boi11.

Source: TikTok

He had his Bluetooth player in his right hand as he moved his body according to the rhythm of the music that was playing.

Young boy goes viral after dancing for people in public

He performed his dance at a place that bore the marks of a village. Some of his fans came around to watch him.

Dressed in an oversized long-sleeve shirt, the boy confidently held the audience spellbound.

In fact, some of those who saw him dancing smiled and sometimes moved their bodies too.

His performance was so good that when the video was posted on TikTok, it quickly caught the attention of dance lovers.

As of April 22, the video has been liked more than 90k times.

Watch the video below:

@cherrybby said:

"Please, I want to ask for just one thing. I won’t ask for too much. Please just tap my comment I want to come back here."

@MC Jacky Bobo said:

"This young talented kid just made me smile."

@jesusbaby lucersia kindheart said:

"You killed it, my dear."

@a commented:

"May the Lord open more doors for you Ruby. You are too much."

@ewatomilade reacted:

"Happiness is free my dear."

@hàrdbøï Àrhñthêm said:

"The village's pride."

@muritalazainabajo reacted:

"Good talent."

@YALL_MEET♥️JHASSEY said:

"He really tried. Keep it up."

Source: Legit.ng