A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after entering the restroom of a popular restaurant situated in Lagos state

The lady said she was shocked when she saw a bed, dressing mirror, and wardrobe inside the restroom

The video has stirred massive reactions from netizens on TikTok, who shared their experiences in high-class restaurants

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the restroom of a popular restaurant she visited in Lagos state.

The surprised lady said she never expected what she found in the restroom. She revealed that there was a bed, wardrobe, and dressing mirror inside the ladies' restroom at the Lagos restaurant.

Lady shares a video of a bed inside a restroom in Lagos. Photo Credit: @freckleweirdo

Source: TikTok

In the video, she showcased the neatly made bed, nice wardrobe, and dressing mirror, amongst other items in the classy restroom.

The video has attracted many reactions from netizens who admired the place and reiterated the necessity of having a bed in a restroom.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"POV: You tried to use the lady's restroom at a restaurant in Lagos and there's a bed, dressing mirror, and wardrobe inside", the lady said.

Social media reactions

@Ohams joy said:

"If you over drink you just go restroom and go sleep."

@julia commented:

"That's why it's called a restroom."

@badgirlfay added:

"I went to one and there were sofas, table and a reading lamp, I was so lost."

@Onyinyechi replied:

"I’m never coming out again."

@Ang reacted:

"I find the bed highly necessary."

@Tymar wrote:

"Please which restaurant is this?"

@cutie Catherine._ commented:

"Which restaurant?"

@Tori poonky added:

"Love it. For hangover."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares video of bathroom she visited

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that mixed reactions have trailed a video capturing a lady's discovery in the bathroom of a man she had visited.

According to the lady, she had paid the man a visit to pass time at his place. However, her visit may have left the lady with unforgettable memories. The lady's footage was shared on Instagram by @its_onsite.

The restroom was very dirty with yellow patches at corners of the tiled walls, proof that it hadn't been washed in a while.

Source: Legit.ng