A video of a student who captures simple moments of his professors at the point of lecturing has warmed hearts

In the viral TikTok video, the student took an outstanding picture of the lecturers and instantly prints them out after which he will now approach the lecturer with the outcome

The video also captured the delight in the faces of the professors who were moved by the images when they saw it for the first time

Little things can go a long way in the hearts of people and in the case of lecturers who give their all to educate the future leaders, little things also mean a lot.

A video showing a student who takes random pictures of his lecturers who are professors has been widely appreciated.

Professors' happy smile

The students discreetly take lovely pictures of the professors and then print it immediately to show the lecturer after the class.

The two lecturers in the TikTok video who saw the photos were so happy with the outcome that their smiles revealed how they felt seeing the images.

Many social media users who watched the video also indicated that they never knew that such a little gesture can go a long way with the lecturers.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 likes with over 100 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Qosmha reacted:

"this one done graduate with first class be that."

@llorlnTvMedia said:

"Those pictures you see as small things might end up being something they'lI treasure forever! Little things matter."

@A_boo_bae commented:

"Na to dey buy camera before you enter school."

@oluwafemi09 also reacted:

"OAU lecturers dey smile like this."

