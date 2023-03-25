A video of a tall Nigerian lady with perfect body shape dancing has attracted a lot of attention on TikTok

The lady made cool hand moves accompanied by some waist dance to show she is a good performer

Many who were stunned by her beauty were even more endeared to her because she danced against a mud house background

A short video of a very beautiful lady, @Creamy_xoxo, dancing as she showed off very cute expressions has attracted many men to her comment section.

She danced against a background of a thatched mud house. While she was putting up the performance, a person could be seen going and coming out of the building.

The lady kept a smiling face as she danced. Photo source: @Creamy_xoxo

Source: TikTok

Lady with natural beauty

She was dressed in a crop top with a wrapper well tied to her waist. Atop her wrapper were beads that accentuated her shape more.

Many people who watched the video praised her beauty. Some complimented her for not living a fake life as many would online.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 120,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Son of Zeus said:

"Can someone tell me where is this for research purposes."

@Jessie Jae said:

"Anyone else noticed how beautiful she is? Queen here."

@StormzzyK (RAT TV GH)sid:

"Is she missing anything made out of beauty?"

@mekson said:

"U looking gorgeous, ur rocking that natural hair soo good."

@Unknown Boy said:

"I dey come una village come marry."

@Sbusiso Buh Msomi said:

"I’m sure it’s not legal to be this beautiful."

@MartinMuvhango the black vengo said

"How many does your father want, I'm asking for a friend."

@CHRIS 93 asked:

"Which country are you from?..... looks peaceful."

@kinggeorge1813 asked:

"Where do u charge ur phone when it runs down?"

Source: Legit.ng