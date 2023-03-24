A young Nigerian man has got many wondering how rich he is after he completed a big housing project

The man built a modern one-storey structure and spent millions of naira on making the interior decor amazing

The man's brother captioned the video with "another congratulation," suggesting that the building was not his first big feat

A man has joined the league of Nigerians who have completed their building project at a young age.

At the beginning of a video his brother (@jnr_lamba) shared, the construction was at the level before it was plastered.

The owner furnished the house after he was done building. Photo source: @jnr_lamba

Source: TikTok

Nigerians hail mansion owner

Slides of the house at different construction stages were shown. When he was done with the building, he furnished it to look very classy.

In his sitting room were very flashy pieces of furniture that show that he must have spent millions on the interior decor.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Another Nigerian man finishes his building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man made a video to show how God helped him to start his mansion and finish the same. The structure wowed many people.

At the beginning of the video, the man showed the moment bricklayers dug and started the house's foundation.

Every process of the house building was captured. When the main building was finished, he installed solar panels on its roof.

Source: Legit.ng