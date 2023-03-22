A man stormed the streets with his incredibly long dreadlocks and people who saw him got stunned

In a TikTok video, the man revealed that he has been growing his hair and hasn't cut it since he was born

The video has sparked massive reactions among people who have seen how the hair touches the ground

A man with an extremely long dreadlocks has gone viral after he posted a video of it on TikTok.

In the video posted on TikTok by @rockperry07, the man stormed the street with his hair and people were swept off their feet.

The man's dreadlocks even touch the ground. Photo credit: TikTok/@rockperry07.

Source: TikTok

The dread was separated into five long lumps that were rolled like logs of wood sitting on his head.

Man with long dreadlocks that touches the ground

He was holding the lumps of dreads trying to control them with his arms as he walked in the streets.

Someone who saw him hailed him greatly. People were amazed that the dreadlocks even sweep the ground like brooms.

According to the man, he has been growing his hair since he was born and has not put clipper in it.

The video has sparked massive reactions on TikTok as people are asking how he manages to walk and sleep.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Matthew Henry said:

"Shortest dreads in Jamaica."

@nittythr3e131 commented:

"Somebody said hood rapunzel."

@Ebony said:

"24 hours to wash and dry."

@Simuel Bingham commented:

"Bro use his dreads as a pillow."

@Hason8904 reacted:

"He has completely lost his marbles."

@Mari said:

"How he get that shirt on?"

@Gila commented:

"Shortest dreads in Florida."

@SpireCrimson commented:

"Every night bro wraps up in his dreads like a cocoon and goes to sleep."

@mikeheim158 said:

"It's a wig made from those ropes at the gym."

@Teddy test asked:

"My God this is to much by the way how does sleep with the hair?"

