A Nigerian woman is considering divorcing her husband, who has refused to talk to her for three weeks

Her husband has been communicating with her through written notes which he secretly puts inside her bag

The sad woman had visited her daughter's school to drop off her child when the note fell from her bag

A Nigerian teacher has shared her experience with a parent who came to the school to drop off her child.

While on the school premises, a paper note fell off the parent's bag, and a teacher picked it up.

She rushed to the woman to give her the note, and the sad woman broke down in tears as she narrated her story.

She revealed that her husband has refused to talk to her in three weeks but instead uses written notes to communicate his thoughts.

Dexterouz11, who shared the story via Twitter, said:

"A parent dropped her child at school and this note fell off her bag. My friend, a teacher in the school took the note to her and the woman saw it and got frustrated.

"She said her husband has refused to talk to her for three weeks but he has been putting notes in her bag to tell her what to cook everyday. She's thinking of divorcing him."

The content of the paper note read:

"Please cook pepper soup with goat meat for dinner."

When Legit.ng contacted Dexterouz11, who shared the story via Twitter, he revealed that the parent complained that it had become her husband's habit

"She said it isn't the first time. It's a habit to keep malice and she wants to end the marriage," he said.

