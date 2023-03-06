A short video of a dog flying business class while comfortably having a good time has gone viral on Instagram

The dog appeared to be enjoying the moment as he rested in the pet lounge seat that was reserved for her

The viral video has generated a lot of reactions from Instagram users, who considered it a worthy act to be emulated by other airlines

A dog was caught on camera sleeping comfortably in the business class passenger seat of an aeroplane heading to Paris from Hong Kong.

The quiet and half-covered dog named Fifi was flying business class with her owner on Turkish Airline, where she lay in a dog-friendly lounge that looked serene.

Dog flies business class and sleeps comfortably in a pet lounge. Photo credit: @fifilittledarling Source: Instagram.

Not the regular dog

Fifi, the dog, was having such a lovely time flying from Hong Kong to Paris that she fell asleep in the pet lounge amidst other passengers.

The business class area looked spacious, and @fifilittledarling, who posted the video, also confirmed in the post that there were pet toilets at the Istanbul airport.

As of the time of this report, the video had gathered 3,318 comments with more than 300,000 likes on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users:

@diorjepson:

"This is fifi world and we are just living in it."

@scubidu_br:

"So cute! All pets should be able to travel like this."

@basilsunset:

"This is high class dog."

@Elisa_sarafini:

"I just flew business with the Swiss and it was a nightmare for my dog. He had to stay in the bag for ten hours, I was hoping for more tolerance."

@globalpawshak:

"So glad to see fifi enjoy her trip so much. Glad to have helped you and her relocate."

@rocco._logan:

"Now I will book all my biz trip with Turkish Airlines after seeing this. Thanks."

@eileenshielar_photofun_traveler:

"I ve never a dog on a plane before. I do lots of travelling. I ve seen on trains."

@cocodecourcy:

"All airline should get ONBOARD with dog friendly flits at least as part of their regular schedules weekly."

