In October 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the redesign of N200, N500 and N1000 notes, urging Nigerians to deposit their old notes before January 31, 2023

While some heeded the directive, several others took it lightly and this compounded the current woes birthed by the scarcity of new naira notes

In the face of the hardship caused by the new notes scarcity, some Nigerians resorted to doing crazy things at banks to get their monies

It is said that desperate times, call for desperate measures, but some Nigerians perhaps took this popular saying too far by their strange actions at banks which were caught on camera.

The scarcity of the new naira notes engendered an unfortunate level of hardship and sufferings for many Nigerians. This sad reality was not helped by the high POS charges and difficulty in customers accessing their monies at banks.

Legit.ng revisits three viral videos capturing the desperate stunts some Nigerians pulled at or around banks in a bid to get cash.

1. Young man storms ATM with his bed, pillow, gas cooker and a pot

To the surprise of a waiting crowd around a bank, a young Nigerian man showed up with a bed, a gas cooker, a pillow and a pot.

The youth made himself at home, laying on the bed and having a meal of bean cakes and bread on it while people watched.

ATM users took out their phones as they videoed the young man and his colleague. Hilarious reactions have trailed the video.

2. Frustrated man storms bank with bed and gas cooker

A man was caught on camera with a bed and a gas cooker as he joined a waiting line of customers at the bank.

According to him, he wanted nothing more than to get assess to the money in his account but was always disappointed.

His desperate move enjoyed the support of customers who were taken aback at first. Customers showed him support as they helped him seat down, as seen in the video.

3. Man seen bathing by a bank

In what is the craziest of stunts, a young man was seen, in a video that made the rounds, having his bath beside a bank.

Customers and passers-by could not help but stop in their tracks to catch a glimpse of what he was doing.

The man had a bucket of water and sponged his body with soap. He had only his shorts on.

Source: Legit.ng