Nigerians getting desperate for cash is leaving thousand of bank staff fearing for their lives

In the latest development, a video shows the staff jumping bank fence as customers get more frustrated

Nigerians have reacted to the video while the CBN has continued to insist that there will no deadline extension

Nigerians are getting desperate and are violently attacking banks in an effort to get cash.

Already, frustrated customers have begun to take aggressive actions at the counters and cubicles of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), a development that led some banks to beef up their premises with more security personnel.

However, in a viral social media video, the bank employees chose to take their own safety into their own hands.

Bank staff fleeing through the back fence credit: @leadership

Source: Facebook

After a crowd besiege one of the bank branches, and the number of frustrated customers growing, the staff decided to escape using the back fence.

In the video, the female staff members were permitted to make the initial move, using a ladder and the assistance of male personnel.

Banker speaks on security concerns

Meanwhile, a female banker who requested anonymity told Legit.ng that she will not be returning to work for security concerns.

Her words,

"I am genuinely terrified for my life, every day you see the gaze of the clients blazing with rage and you are anxious about what is the next move.

"I am not sure I will be going back to work anytime soon, I don't mind losing my job my life comes first. "I was never taught self-defense."

Nigerians react

Nigerians have reacted to the video of bankers leaving their office from the back fence.

Ahianaeleonweya wrote:

"This is so embarrassing."

@CMBmor also said:

"The problem is there managers given the cash in millions to politicians to hide for election buying and the poor are suffering to get back there own money."

@Onwesimon8 reacted also:

"It's only in Nigeria that you can see something like this"

Man slumps and dies in the bank after standing for long hours

In another report, Legit.ng revealed a man has reportedly lost his life after standing in a queue for long hours at a bank in Delta state.

The middle-age-man who lives in was said to have visited the bank to get his ATM for him to make a withdrawal, the Nigerian police confirms.

In the last few weeks, Nigerians have endured long hours of waiting in banking halls and ATMs to make withdrawals.

