The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as fake a report claiming that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, threw Naira notes at the crowd in Lagos

Seye Oladejo, the spokesman of the Lagos state chapter of the ruling party, said the report was sponsored by Tinubu's opponents

Oladejo added that the report was sponsored to make Tinubu look bad in the eyes of Nigerians who have been facing hardship over the Naira redesign policy

Lagos, Nigeria - The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the report claiming the party's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, threw wads of Naira notes at the crowd on Tuesday, February 21.

Tinubu was in Lagos for his grand finale rally held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The APC has debunked the report claiming Bola Tinubu threw wads of Naira notes at the crowd in Lagos. Photo credits: @BashirAhmaad, @officialSKSM

Source: Twitter

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by its spokesman Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC said the report claiming Tinubu threw wads of notes at the crowd was "nothing but a lie from the pit of hell."

Oladejo said the report was sponsored by "frustrated political opponents".

"In a currently trending post, the orchestrated report purports that Asiwaju Tinubu threw wads of bank-notes to cheering crowd at Oshodi as his motorcade rode past from Lagos airport enroute Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos," the statement read in part.

It's part of the campaign of calumny against Tinubu - Lagos APC

The Lagos state chapter of the APC added that the report was "part of an ongoing well-oiled campaign of calumny in a compromised section of the media to project Asiwaju in bad lights at a time millions of Nigeria are unable to access their hard-earned cash deposited in the banks."

The statement continued:

"Asiwaju has championed the cause of long-suffering Nigerians that they be allowed to spend old bank notes pending when CBN is able to make adequate bank notes available. So, where will Asiwaju have seen new notes to be throwing on Lagos highways?

"Ordinarily, we would have ignored this infantile lie given its provenance (one of the cheap bloggers hired by political opponents now traumatised by APC’ imminent victory on February 25). But we chose to make this brief statement for the sake of the gullible who might be deceived by such cheap spin.

"A closer look at the accompanying short video (attached to the referenced fake report) will clearly reveal that two APC leaders are the ones actually throwing branded APC fez caps and leaflets to cheering crowd. Certainly not Naira notes.

The party, therefore, urged its supporters and other Nigerians to remain calm and vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates on Saturday, February 25.

