A Nigerian lady pretended to be on a phone call with another man in the presence of her boyfriend to see his reaction

In the video, she was recording her boyfriend's body gestures while she pretended to be on a call with another guy

The lady took the joke further by claiming to be single and her boyfriend immediately collected the phone from her

A Nigerian lady certainly understood her boyfriend and how to press his buttons to get his attention.

The young woman recorded her boyfriend's reaction as she pretended to be on a phone call with another guy.

Lady pranks boyfriend with phone call Photo Credit: @patriciaibeee

Source: TikTok

She told the person on the phone that she was not doing anything at the moment, she was single and the only one at home (at this point her boyfriend gave her a side eye).

The funny lady later added that she was single and that the guy she was posting (her boyfriend) was just a friend who attended the same church as her.

It got her boyfriend's attention, and he quickly dropped his phone and stared deeply at her.

"What is she saying over there? E be like say you don drink as I sleep", he asked her.

At this point, her boyfriend was no longer having it and he immediately grabbed her phone from her hand.

Social media reactions

@misssajo002 wrote:

"My bf can't have this patience."

@azuhjoan commented:

"Your boyfriend is a very calm guy aswear."

@florencenwokoma said:

"He said "e be like sey you Don drink as I sleep"

@ajibocrypto commented:

"That guy is the real MVP."

@official_excelin wrote:

"You like problem oo 1h ago."

@yna_ena commented:

"The kind of patience this guy has God. I need it in my life."

@ly_cia35 commented:

"While watching dis video, my husband was sleeping and immediately woke up and asked for my fond that he wants to see the person I sent the vn to."

@patriciaibeee said:

"A king and more. Abeg o no Dey play this kind play I don't have husband reserved somewhere to give you."

@bennybaby345 wrote:

"This ur guy deserve an award o o, he is a patient person aswear."

@princess_ozioma said:

"SIDE EYEEE!!!"

@omapeaceful said:

"This is what I can do."

@oziomachukwu3 said:

"Your guy calm oh...my own will give you some kind of devilish look."

@cosmoalhaji wrote:

"The award of the most patience of the year goes to ur bf my lack of the patience would not lemme."

@angelodung857 wrote:

"My man can never be this patience he will be shouting who is that?"

@sommylove519 wrote:

"This one sweet me die, my bf can't even wait for me to finish saying hello he go rush my phone."

@bayray22 commented:

"My man is not this patient o. I like it when I make my bf uncomfortable like this I don't know if I'm a witch or something."

@honika77 commented:

"Atleast am sure this one is not staged."

@abigailfaustina7 wrote:

"Phone no gree ham press again."

Watch the video below:

Lady pranks boyfriend with fake pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady broke down in tears after pranking her boyfriend with fake news of pregnancy. This was after a prankster walked up to her on the road, asking if she trusted her boyfriend.

In her response, she reiterated how much she loves him while insisting that he would never do anything to hurt her. According to her, the love in their relationship can be rated up to 200 per cent.

The pretty woman was then asked to prank him with fake pregnancy but the aftermath made her heartbroken. After hearing that she was pregnant, her boyfriend denied her and ended up cutting the call on her.

Source: Legit.ng