A small girl who saw her father opening their home fridge started shouting, "I want some" as she begged for snacks

The father said she always does that to have whatever thing he was taking out of the fridge per time

Parents who reacted to the video narrated their related experience, mentioning how they deal with such a situation

A father, @a.d.woods, has in a video shown people how his kid always behaves whenever she sees him opening their fridge.

In the video, the man made a sound to call her attention after he opened the fridge. The kid came rushing down towards him.

People found the vidoe of the father and his daughter so funny. Photo source: @a.d.woods

Girl begged father for snacks

She kept saying, "I want some". The father asked what exactly does she want. She left her hand outstretched with a pleading face.

Many parents in the man's comment section said their children also do the same thing in the house.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

bcs27 said:

"My daughter do the same thing. she 21."

Tee said:

"Half expecting a cat to show up."

user211677490080 said:

"U better give her whatever she wants."

Twisted said:

"Why are you screaming at her? She won’t understand that you are joking."

I no send your daddy!!! said:

"Give her some now."

Michael K | Photography said:

"GIVE HER WHATEVER SHE WANTS!!!!"

Bmo said:

"She had that, "don't be using that tone" look at the end."

msnelly7 said:

"She’s like my cat."

Raquel Ramirez said:

"My stepdaughter does this and she is 5!!! Even when we are in the pantry lol."

Wa said:

"My son does same thing I have to hide to have a snack lol."

Kid turned father's key to phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a funny video of a little kid acting like her mother who she probably always sees making a call has got people laughing.

In the clip shared by her father, the baby grabbed a key and started talking into it as if she were on a call.

She went through the act with all seriousness. The kid even paused for effect to show she was listening to the imaginary speaker. After pausing, she would continue as if giving a reply.

Source: Legit.ng