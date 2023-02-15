A video showing a female soldier shedding tears has surfaced on social media and got many talking

The officer shed tears while having her meal and made many people wonder what may have caused it

Some social media users passed funny remarks about the officer, while a few ranted about how difficult it is being in the force

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a female soldier in uniform shedding tears.

In a short video shared on the social media platform TikTok, the bald-headed officer is seen crying as she had her meal.

The female soldier shed tears. Photo Credit: @florencemensah63

Source: TikTok

A person in the background could be heard laughing as she urged the female soldier to stop crying.

The soldier refused to be consoled as she kept sobbing. A description on the female soldier's uniform suggests that she is serving in the Ghanaian force.

The TikToker who shared the video wondered why the soldier was crying and eating at the same time.

Some netizens also had the same question, while others passed funny remarks about the clip.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Luzackbaby83 said:

"I surrender, I'm going back to the farm."

naaperrio said:

"She is even eating gently, ideal soja!"

Queen Mirabel52 said:

"Na Garry this girl de suffer like this, pass me the first aid jooh."

God Fav Son said:

"They just thought after 6 months training they will start paying and so on so everyone just stood up and go just Dey play."

Princess said:

"But still if they come people don't respect them."

Akogo Forgive said:

"My father is a wicked man paa☹️so this is what he wants me to go through."

yayatimitimlohwuy said:

"Soldier is still my ambition."

Female US officer shares her earnings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female US officer had shared her earnings online.

In a very short video, she put her income accordingly to reflect the month they each came in. For January, she made the sum of $8,836,59. In the following month, she had the same income.

In March, April and May, she had $8,986.35 (N4,044,306.82), $9,182.19 (N4,132,444.61) and $26,725.44 (N12,027,784.27) (BRS continuation pay) respectively.

Others were: June ($9,182.19), July (&11,458.15 - PCS), August ($9,587.19), September ($9,587.19), October ($9,587.19), November ($9,587.19), and December ($9,587.17).

The lady told people to go confirm if she lied. In another clip, she explained a part of her earnings for the year.

Source: Legit.ng