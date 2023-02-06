A Nigerian lady who is very proud of the fish farming business she is into has told people she is in the process of being a billionaire

Feeding her fish on one of her several ponds, the lady smiled towards the camera filming as she keep pouring out some fish food

The farmer's video stirred mixed reactions among people who believed it is a good business and those who are weary of it

A young Nigerian lady who is into fish farming has made a short video showing her feeding her fish in their pond.

Showing off her fish farm, the lady said she is a billionaire in the making, suggesting her business has so much potential.

Some Nigerians who reacted to her video want to learn the business.

Source: TikTok

Female fish farmer showed off business

The lady said "dey play" as a way to tell people that they underrating her fish farming. Nigerians thronged her comment section, asking more questions about her business.

Among those who reacted to her video were people who said that rearing fish comes with a whole lot of risks.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with 13,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

commentator said:

"Abegi. there's no much profit in fish business. I've done my research. I no dey do."

PatElvis said:

"I tried doing this with my beloved aunt but she died and the idea died too. May God bless your hustle."

Mubarak Dan Albarka said:

"May God bless your hustle."

ABBAH FATHER asked:

"Please can you put me through on how to start this?"

Realme7$ said:

"I need some. How much do I need to start this business please?"

His Excellency Deson Daniels said:

"Honestly I am scared because that thing looks dangerous, but Good idea pray God blesses you with plenty of money from all this hard work."

St.Amazing said:

"I love this business and I will love to start it one day. But i gat no single experience or knowledge."

Nigerian man built 6 fish ponds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that at a time when many people are trying hard to create multiple streams of income, a Nigerian man went into the fish farming business, sinking millions in the project.

In a video he shared on TikTok, he took people through the process of building six ponds and making plumbing works for all of them.

He told people not to be scared of going into such a business because of the capital. In another clip, he gave a rough breakdown of what he spent, which is excluding the costs of land and water tank.

Source: Legit.ng