A lady who came from a very rich family has in a video shown people the palatial house her parents built

After seeing the many seconds it took her to walk from one part of the house to another, many agreed she is a rich kid

In response to one of the comments under the video, the lady said that her baby cousin once got lost for 40 minutes in the big house

A pretty lady, @shorty, has shown off the house her father built and it all looks like a palace.

Showing the big the house is, the lady captured how long it took her to move from where she was working on a laptop to her study room.

People agreed that she is indeed rich after watching the video of her house. Photo source: TikTok/@shorty

Lady in beautiful mansion

The staircase in the house is in gold colour. Some people even joked that she should have taken an Uber in the building.

The house is also tastefully furnished and the pieces look so expensive. Every part of the house speaks wealth.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 60,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Thalitha Johnson said:

"U could have used Uber."

Kikipalmer said:

"One thing about African parents and interior design … gold and mahogany."

Sharleen lowan said:

"This made my house feel like an RDP."

omodano said:

"You're in money. Is this in Nigeria?"

dapinkies said:

"Ok but imagine hide and seek in this house?"

She replied:

"We lost one of my baby cousins for like 40 minutes."

